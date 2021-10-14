Veles Trading 28% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $73,492.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,035.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.29 or 0.06573598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00311641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.06 or 0.01031038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00093862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.76 or 0.00458938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00340522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00297854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004697 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,616 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

