Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,835. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

