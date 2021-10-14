Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 3.2%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 100,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The company has a market capitalization of £85.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

