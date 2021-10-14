VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $716.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,221,483 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

