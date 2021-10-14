Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.70. Veritone shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 29.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 42.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $877,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

