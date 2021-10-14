Vertcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176,769.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $176,769.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,320.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.16 or 0.06428023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00311869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $627.27 or 0.01057424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00453140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00333463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00298271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004466 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,215,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

