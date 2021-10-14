Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

VRTX stock opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 82,519 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

