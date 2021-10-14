Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £12,330.80 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

VTU stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,645,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,505. Vertu Motors plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.92. The company has a market capitalization of £216.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Wednesday.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

