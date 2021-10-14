Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 6.5% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.86. 2,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

