Vetri Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00238047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

