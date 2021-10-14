Vicor (VICR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $146.65.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,081 shares of company stock valued at $21,498,588 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Vicor worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

