VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.06. Approximately 14,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.