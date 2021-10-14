VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 45,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 64,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

