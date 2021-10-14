Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,810.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,879.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,630.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

