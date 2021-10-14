VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $92.53 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $77,952.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

