VIDT Datalink Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $50.48 million and $25.11 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

