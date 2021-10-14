VIMworld (VEED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $142,038.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and approximately $142,038.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

