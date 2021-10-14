Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013622 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010139 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

