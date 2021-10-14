Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.67. 1,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,859. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

