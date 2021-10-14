Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.64. 27,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

