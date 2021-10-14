Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Ferguson worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,657,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.15. 12,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $148.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

