Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 16,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

MS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.26. 362,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.