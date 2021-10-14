Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of O traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.61. 43,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

