Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.86% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $82,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.78 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.77.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

