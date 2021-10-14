Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 406,139 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

