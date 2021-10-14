Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

