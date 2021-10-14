Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($21.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA:VIV opened at €11.00 ($12.94) on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.40.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.