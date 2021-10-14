VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $513,273.44 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 655,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

