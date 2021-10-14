Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) versus Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Financial Contrast

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bio-Techne
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
|Voyager Therapeutics
|0
|8
|5
|0
|2.38
Volatility & Risk
Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bio-Techne
|15.08%
|15.19%
|10.92%
|Voyager Therapeutics
|13.55%
|12.63%
|7.33%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
93.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bio-Techne
|$931.03 million
|20.90
|$140.41 million
|$5.73
|86.88
|Voyager Therapeutics
|$171.13 million
|0.98
|$36.74 million
|$0.98
|4.49
Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Bio-Techne beats Voyager Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The co
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.