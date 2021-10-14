W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of W. P. Carey worth $42,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

