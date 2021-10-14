W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.