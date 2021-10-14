W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Update

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WTCG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. W Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

