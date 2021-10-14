Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $149,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.88. 193,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

