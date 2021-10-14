Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €67.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR BC8 opened at €56.84 ($66.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. Bechtle has a one year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a one year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €132.12.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.