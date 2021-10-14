Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

WAFD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 278,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

