Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

