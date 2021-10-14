Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Brian Duffy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,073.60 ($14.03). The company had a trading volume of 946,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 362.50 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,013.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 878.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

