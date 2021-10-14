Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT opened at $341.42 on Thursday. Waters has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.13.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

