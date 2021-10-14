Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $278.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

