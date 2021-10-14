Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and $372,716.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

