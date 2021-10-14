WAX Market Cap Achieves $508.10 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. WAX has a market capitalization of $508.10 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,798,875,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,455,338 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.