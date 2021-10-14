Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $24.06

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $24.99. Weatherford International shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 3,452 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

