Weatherford International plc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million.

WFRD stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

