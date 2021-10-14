Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 615,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,899. Webster Financial has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

