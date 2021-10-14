Wedbush Raises ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

IS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

NYSE:IS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 30,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,391. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $58,054,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

