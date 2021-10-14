Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY):

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free ash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/23/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

