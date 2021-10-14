Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO):

10/12/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/23/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

