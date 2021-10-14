Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 68,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,773. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

