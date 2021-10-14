Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $16.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

