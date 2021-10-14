Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $93.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

