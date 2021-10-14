Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $93.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
